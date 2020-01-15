Air Vanuatu emerges as a leader in gender diversity

Air Vanuatu was one of the first to step forward.

“We identified the very real need to publicly validate our commitment to gender diversity and saw the IATA challenge as an opportunity that would not only benefit women in aviation in Vanuatu, but benefit us as an airline as well,” said Chief Executive Officer Derek Nice.

“I am pleased to announce that Air Vanuatu has already surpassed IATA’s target, with 36% of our management positions being held by women. This is a significant achievement, given the average for all IATA members in the Asia Pacific region is just 7%.”

Mr. Nice said women at Air Vanuatu manage a number of key areas and departments at the airline. These include:

Board of Directors

Adela Issachar Aru – Director

Compliance

Alexandra Lock – General Manager Safety, Security Systems

Ground Operations

Jocelynne Doro - Manager Operations Control Centre; Linda Fred - Manager Cargo

Airport Managers – Donna Downs, Brisbane; Maddeline Mann – Auckland; Julianne Spillane, Brisbane.

Commercial

Sindy Metsan - Vanuatu Commercial Manager; Jody Southern - Sales Executive, Melbourne

Finance

Charmaine Daniel – Chief Financial Officer; Natalie Mills - Manager Revenue Accounting

Human Resources & Administration

Eileen Barthelemy - Executive Secretary to the CEO; Lisa Guillain - Training and Development Manager; Wilmaraia Vocor - General Manager Human Resources

Engineering

Regina Andrews – Engineer; Noella Obed – Engineer

Flight Operations

Beverly Alvos - Cabin Crew Training Manager; Priscila Vatoko - Cabin Crew Manager ; Lucy Fetuani – DHC Twin Otter Captain; Katura Marae - B737 First Officer; Stephanie Tarileo - ATR First Officer

Catering

Emily Guttadauro - Catering Manager

Air Vanuatu is one of only three airlines in the South Pacific to accept the IATA challenge, alongside Qantas and Air New Zealand, and is the only national carrier from among the South Pacific Island States.

“Our focus on gender diversity first began with our commitment to the National Sustainable Development Plan, commonly known as The People’s Plan, which calls for equitable, sustainable growth that creates jobs and income earning opportunities accessible to all people in rural and urban areas throughout Vanuatu, said Mr. Nice. “The majority of our employees are women, and they play key roles in every department and at every level in our airline. We’re stronger for their leadership, dedication and commitment.”

