Air Vanuatu schedules Boeing 737 aircraft for Santo

The flights have been scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, 14th April 2020

NF208 Port-Vila Santo 15:00 15:35

NF209 Santo Port-Vila 16:25 17:00

Friday, 17th April 2020

NF208 Port-Vila Santo 15:00 15:35

NF209 Santo Port-Vila 16:25 17:00

The airline’s sales office is open from 7:30am through 15:00 for bookings or call 20200 or email reservation@airvanuatu.vu for further information,

Passengers wishing to book cargo space are encouraged to contact Air Vanuatu Airport Cargo Office 20200 extension 623 or email dom.cargo@airvanuatu.vu

Photo supplied