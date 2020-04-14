Air Vanuatu schedules Boeing 737 aircraft for Santo

The flights have been scheduled as follows:
Tuesday, 14th April 2020
NF208 Port-Vila Santo 15:00 15:35
NF209 Santo Port-Vila 16:25 17:00
Friday, 17th April 2020
NF208 Port-Vila Santo 15:00 15:35
NF209 Santo Port-Vila 16:25 17:00
The airline’s sales office is open from 7:30am through 15:00 for bookings or call 20200 or email reservation@airvanuatu.vu for further information,
Passengers wishing to book cargo space are encouraged to contact Air Vanuatu Airport Cargo Office 20200 extension 623 or email dom.cargo@airvanuatu.vu
Photo supplied
Source:
Press Release