Digicel activates Work from Home for its back office staff & brings in measures to support Business Continuity

All staff working remotely have laptops and other technology, data connectivity and credit to be able to service customers’ needs and address queries without disruption.

Shally Jannif, Digicel Regional CEO, said; “We have taken this measure to test that all systems are working, and it’s important we are flexible and ready to adapt to this evolving situation. We place the highest value on the safety of our teams and our customers, and we remain committed to keeping the people of Fiji and businesses connected.

“The safety of our customers and staff are of utmost importance, and across the company, we have implemented numerous preventative measures as outlined by the Ministry of Health. We have been listening to our customers and have been making changes to our operations and products to better suit their needs at this time when we all are forced to quickly transition to a more digital lifestyle, stated Ms. Jannif.

Digicel has activated its ‘Crisis Management Response Team’ to ensure that customers continue having access to support services, as many work from home as they heed the call for social distancing.

There are plans in place to manage and mitigate any risk during this period, while ensuring business continuity so that the essential services remain unaffected.

Ms. Jannif commented; “We have taken specific actions; imposing a ban on employee travel; informing and educating our staff on good hygiene and prevention measures; cancelling all planned large-scale events and training sessions; instructing employees to seek medical attention if they feel unwell and to not report for work until they are cleared by a medical professional.

“We have enhanced our standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing and sanitation and increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces in our office and retail stores. We are also reducing the distribution of printed materials in order to limit transmission via these surfaces.

Sky Pacific customers won’t be charged reconnection fees, which offers them the latest world news on CNN and BBC channels as well top children’s programs and English and Hindi entertainment shows on the pay-per-view platform.

Digicel will also like to encourage social distancing, and have optimised top-up options: the Digicel website, MyDigicel App, and mobile banking apps or online of most major commercial banks.

“We are a true digital lifestyle partner and we want to support our customers and the government of Fiji as much as possible, as the country moves towards a heavier reliance on technology to keep us connected. We will continue playing an active social role in Fiji and encourage everyone to stay safe and follow the precautionary instructions coming from the Ministry of Health.

“Thank you so much for your patience and understanding and we assure you that we are committed to ensuring you continue to receive the very best service from us.” ended Ms. Jannif.

Digicel, Sky Pacific and Unwired customers can also speak to agents on 700 3123 or 123, however due to the influx of calls during this period customers may experience a longer delay than usual. Alternatively, customers can reach out using the Live Chat feature on www.digicelfiji.com or on Digicel’s social media platforms.

For more information visit the Digicel Fiji Facebook page or www.digicelfiji.com