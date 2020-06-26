Digicel Riwods now in Vanuatu

Apart from this, the points can be used to upgrades mobile phones and other accessories.

For the last 12 years, Digicel has provided the best products and services to customers across Vanuatu and to say thank you for their loyal support, it is giving customers a chance to earn points and redeem amazing prizes. Each time a customer tops up either through flex, phone to phone, telepin or online will receive instant points. Customers will also earn points based on when they became a Digicel customer.

Digicel Vanuatu CEO, Deepak Khanna said; “Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do here at Digicel. Our customers’ expectations continue to evolve and we are focused on delivering benefits that are important to them."

"We are delighted to have launched the first Rewards program in Vanuatu. By continually upgrading ourselves we are bringing the best products and value for money to Vanuatu backed up by quality service. The Rewards programme will expand in the future, making it easier for customers to earn additional benefits and redeem them in more locations and for other exciting prizes across Vanuatu,” commented Deepak.

To check your Digicel Riwods points and to redeem a prize simply dial *555#, visit My Digicel App or Digicel Stores.

For more information, Visit the Digicel Vanuatu Facebook page or our website www.digicelvanuatu.com

Photo supplied