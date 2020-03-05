Digicel Vanuatu launches BIGFALA WIN Promotion this EASTER

Digicel Vanuatu CEO, Deepak Khanna said, “Digicel is delighted to launch the Bigfala WIN Promotion this Easter”. This Easter, we are giving back more to our valuable customers with a total promotion prize pool of over $2.5million vatu. There are four quad bikes and three water tanks up for grabs, with one lucky winner receiving a prize every week.

Transport and water are two things needed in our communities. Most people need wheels to get to the market or garden especially in the rural areas, and while transport cost is high, giving four quad bikes will go a long way for some in the community and these water tanks could help a home or community.

“We have Top up availability across the country and it’s simple to enter the draw - customer can top up using Flex cards, Phone to phone, Tele pin or online top up and your friends and families overseas can send you top up as well,” added Digicel Vanuatu CEO, Deepak Khanna

“And there’s more excitement and more prizes at stake - customers buying any of our prepaid Awesome Data plans on MyDigicel app get the chance to ‘shake’ and win 25,000VT cash daily.”

Download MyDigicel App on PlayStore and subscribe to the Awesome plans and shake your phone to win. Our Awesome Data plans are available on MyDigicel app or by dialing *555# for as low as VT50 up to VT3, 000 for 17GB valid for 30 days.