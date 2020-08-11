Farmers Market boost sales for Vanuatu’s Tanna farmers

Agriculture Minister Willie Kalo Daniel officiated the opening of a container full of root crops and vegetables, which will be sold at the Freshwater Market this week.

Mr Daniel said with borders closed due to COVID-19, the ministry is discussing the prospects of inter-island trade.

He added that the ministry will support the initiative by Tanna Farmers Association.

The Association led by George Iapson buys agricultural products from Tanna and ships them to Port Vila.

Since its first container arrived mid-June, Iapson said sales was good meaning the market is there.

The Association will continue to expand its services to include other islands so that farmers can sell their produce in Port Vila.

The Tanna Farmers Association uses South Sea Shipping's container and freight at a discounted rate, a sponsorship from the company towards this initiative.

Iapson said at the end of the day, farmers don't need to come to market.

He said they sell their produce at the farm gate and the rest of the cost along the production line is met by Tanna Farmers Association, making it a win-win situation for both farmers, transporters, the company and the market.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister Willie Kalo Daniel and officers from the Ministry of Agriculture with the container of root crops and vegetables.