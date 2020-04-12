Free support for 'vulnerable' businesses in Pacific region

Business Link Pacific, a programme funded by the New Zealand government, is available for small to medium businesses made up of five to fifty employees in Vanuatu, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands.

Pacific businesses are particularly exposed because of global tighter border restrictions and plummeting demands to travel.

Business Link Pacific Director Steve Knapp says: "Pacific small businesses are vulnerable because they're working in quite small markets and are often reliant on tourism and overseas businesses."

Support includes business advisors and accountants guiding businesses through their planning.

"It's important for a small business to sit down with a business advisor and work through a continuity plan and really understand what parts of the business are at risk and what they can do to mitigate those risks," says Knapp.

He acknowledges the worrying times, but is still positive: "If we all pull together we'll get through it, and we're here to support small businesses as much as we can."

For more information contact Business Link Pacific or your local BLP representative:

General: ​ businesslinkpacific.com

Fiji: fiji@businesslinkpacific.com

Samoa: samoa@businesslinkpacific.com

Vanuatu: vanuatu@businesslinkpacific.com

Papua New Guinea: png@businesslinkpacific.com

Cook Islands: info@businesslinkpacific.com