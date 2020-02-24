MyDigicel app gets Thumbs up from customers

As the go-to destination for all things Digicel, the sleek looking and simple to use MyDigicel app empowers customers by giving them full transparency and control with the ability to top up their phones, view and buy available plans, track their usage, and even gift others with plans and services.

And customer feedback on MyDigicel app experience has been overwhelmingly positive. With the average customer using the app eight times per month, 75% of the 4,000 reviews in the Google Play store rated the app with four or five stars. Overall, MyDigicel app now has a rating of 4 out of 5.

Aside from the many supercharged self-care features in the app – including the ability to track and control their usage so they always know where their money is going - one of the most popular features is the gamification tool Shake to Win, which proved to be a massive hit with customers throughout the festive season and, based on popular demand, is continuing to delight customers and give them more of what they love.

Delighted about the positive reaction to MyDigicel app, Deepak Khanna, Digicel Vanuatu CEO, commented; “At Digicel, we’re on a journey to become a digital lifestyle partner for our customers. This means being with them every step of the way and providing them with digital engagement and tools that work for them round the clock.”

He continues; “We’ve already given customers music and entertainment with D’Music and now we’re giving them transparency and ultimate control meaning more peace of mind, more convenience and more flexibility as they go about their digital lives. We would encourage all our customers to download the MyDigicel app and give it a try as it truly puts them in the driving seat of their digital lives.”