National Bank of Vanuatu issues warning about scammers

NBV said they are aware of fake messages circulating on IMO or Instant Messenger on Facebook from fraudsters claiming to be from the company.

“They con unsuspecting individuals into depositing funds into an NBV account owned by a Ni-Vanuatu with promises that they will receive substantial amount of money,” the bank said.

NBV warned the public that these messages are not coming from the Samsung company. They are being sent by scammers.

“You will never receive what is promised and there will always be an excuse for why you have to pay more. If you are asked to provide payments before receiving goods or money, think twice”, NBV stated.

The bank has also urged the public to follow these simple tips to protect yourself from these types of scams.

- Remember there are no get-rich schemes: if it sounds too good to be true it probably is.

- Avoid arrangement with a stranger that ask for up-front payment via money order, wire transfers or international funds transfers. It is rare to recover money sent this way.

- If you are unsure, check the identity of the contact independently. Do not use the contact details provided in the message sent to you. Get correct contact detail through an independent source such as phone book or online search.

NBV stated that, paying money to scammers isn’t the only thing you should worry about, if you help transfer money for a stranger you may unwittingly be involved in illegal money laundering activities.

The NBV and the Fraud Investigation Unit are trying to ensure the public is safeguarded from such scams

Photo supplies Caption: Head Office of the National Bank of Vanuatu in Port Vila.