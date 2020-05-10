Port Vila City gets blessing from Ifira Paramount chief Kalsakau

This took place during a courtesy visit by Lord Mayor Eric Puyo Festa to the island.

“Port Vila City has produced many mayors since 1975 but as a son of this city and now Lord Mayor of the City your decision to pay a courtesy visit to the high chief of Ifira is a gesture of recognition to land owners of the City and we appreciate it,” Teriki Kalsakau told the Mayor.

Ifira is just a stone's throw away from Efate but successive Mayors since Port Vila Municipality Council was established in 1975 have not seen the significance of acknowledging the people who own the land in the city.

Mayor Festa crossed to the island by boat with a three-man delegation from the Port Vila City Council recently and were welcomed by the Ifira Paramount chief and his council at the Chief’s meeting place, Farea Tamaunu.

Both leaders exchanged gifts.

Then, Mayor Festa requested the Paramount Chief if Port Vila City could use “Tatou Kainga Etasi” (Together we are one community) as the motto of the council.

To the surprise of the City delegation, the Ifira Paramount chief and his council of chiefs agreed.

“You and the City Council have my blessing. If your Council decides to venture into a business and needs assistance, we are willing to help,” Teriki Kalsakau said.

Photo supplied Caption: The Ifira Paramount Chief Kalsakau and Lord Mayor Eric Puyo Festa exchange gifts in Farea Tamaunu.