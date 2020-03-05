Tuinadilevu opens Spa business to empower Fijian youths

The founder and Director of newly opened Veilomani Spas Fiji, Tuinadilevu was grateful to launch his new business early this year.

“Veilomani Spas Fiji officially opened on the 29th of January and what motivated me to start the business was my pervious working experience at Essence of Fiji Group. It motivated me to open and run my own business to become my own boss and work with youths from grassroots level, especially women,” he said.

The locally owned Spa is fully operated with a total of six staff members.

“I mentioned about engaging young youths and provide employment for them. So my team is made up of all local staffs.” When girls come out of their training programme I want to be able to offer them work experience here where they can then move onto high end hotels or even be adventurous to explore new markets and perhaps one of their own in the future.

The former Bank of South Pacific officer plans to also expand his services in hotels and to local people.

“I'm being blessed to be given the opportunity to establish my spa business on one of the newest Hotel in the heart of Nadi. Plans to provide spa service to the nearby hotels and local residents.”

“I plan to have Veilomani Spas Chain in other properties such as Denarau and in the outer Islands. Also to keep a long term relationship with Nalagi Hotel in Nadi,” he adds.

“I plan to work with what I have at the moment, constantly improve and update ourselves and upskill ourselves in the industry we are in. With internet now there is no reason not to be aware of whats going on around the world in our business. The focus on customer service will be of importance in my business, how I welcome and treat my customers ensures the repeat business creating the revenue I will need to run well. I plan to continuously upskill my staff on front line service in keeping with our hospitality industry.”

Tuinadilevu always had an urge to open his own business ever since he was in school.

“After I obtained my Accounting Qualification from Fiji National University, my first employment was Carpenters Shipping before I joined William & Goslings. I then joined Bank of South Pacific as a bank officer and then Essence of Fiji Group.”

Located on the 8th Floor of Nalagi Hotel in Nadi, Veilomani Spas Fiji is fully locally owned and provides spa treatments to both male & females. Such as Full Body Massage, Body Treatments, Facial, Manicure, Pedicure and many more.