Vanuatu’s PENAMA Province establishes poultry hatchery unit

The new development will support and strengthen the population’s livelihood as they recover from both disasters of the Lonbenben volcano and Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The unit now houses a new chicken egg incubator with a capacity of hatching 528 eggs per hatch, and a brooder house to raise chicks up to table and market size.

VSP Director Fremden Shadrack encouraged poultry producers throughout PENAMA to use this opportunity to rebuild their lives, especially to increase chicken and duck population to meet table and market demand within the province.

"The government through the Department of Livestock with the support from VSP establish this hatchery as a start-off for any business initiative involving poultry. Therefore PENAMA farmers, it is a must to make use of this hatchery to serve its purpose in elevating our livelihood" said Director Shadrack.

MALFFB Executive Directors led by DG Moses Amos and 1st PA Kalo M Pakoa witnessed the launch of this initiative along with Director VSP Fremden Shadrack.

Photo supplied Caption: DG Moses Amos and Director Department of Livestock Lonny Bong Jonah congratulates Acting SG PENAMA Kelly Tabi for switching on the incubator machine of the hatchery unit.