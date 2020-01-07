Vanuatu’s Port Vila municipality rolls out reserve parking in GKD

The town authorities have allocated reserve parking for the business houses that are along GKD as well as providing spaces for other vehicles.

They are charging drivers Vt100 an hour.

Port Vila City council does not need a by-law to enforce reserve parking in the City as Cap 126 that governs Municipalities around Vanuatu entrusts the respective Councils to make their reserve parking within their own jurisdiction.

At a meeting with Port Vila Town Clerk, Peter Sakita and business consultant Mark O’Brian with Municipal Wardens at the Council Chambers it was agreed that reserve parking will be rolled out first at the Sea Front.

Then, it would be the area surrounding the Nambawan Café and the main market.

This is phase one of the project as town authorities promise Port Vila will witness more improvements to ease traffic congestion during peak times in the City.

Photo supplied Caption: George Kalsakau Drive Port Vila.