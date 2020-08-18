Vanuatu businesses trained in COVID Safe Business Operation

Participants that were selected included staff, business owners and managers from different business sectors, which include transport, handicraft, accommodation, tours, attractions and public service businesses.

The Government’s priority through the Department of Tourism is the implementation of the Vanuatu Tourism Crisis Response and Recovery Plan (VTCRRP).

Business readiness is Pillar 3 in the VTCRRP.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed in partnership with the Department of Public Health, the Department of Tourism and APTC to assist in getting businesses and products owners trained in safety and hygiene procedures which compliments the Australian and New Zealand Standards of being industry ready.

The training structure has been designed for businesses to better understand and adhere to the new Health Guidelines for Safe Business Operations that has been put together in partnership with the Department of Public Health and the Department of Tourism.

The training will be one of the requirements for all tourism-related businesses to receive their ‘Clean Caring Checked’ certification for ensuring that businesses achieve a high safety and hygiene standard during this pandemic and into the future.

The trainers, who will deliver the Safe Business Operations training to businesses, will be trained separately along with independent auditors to ensure there is credibility, quality and consistency in the ‘Clean Caring Checked’ certification.

Photo supplied Caption: Trainers undergoing the Safe Business Operations training in Port Vila