Vanuatu launches new National Cacao Strategy

The new five-year strategy was launched by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock. Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity (MALFFB), Willie Daniel Kalo, during the opening of the innovative agriculture show in Port Vila.

“With the current demand of the Pacific fine-flavoured cacao, cacao remains as one of the important cash crops and source of livelihood income for many Pacific island countries today, therefore it is important to develop a roadmap for the cacao industry of Vanuatu,” Minister Kalo said.

“The development of the cocoa strategy captured the views of stakeholders and identified challenges that prevented the cacao industry in Vanuatu to maintain a quality product and increasing production of cacao.”

“The main objective of the strategy is to address the consistency of the quality and quantity of cacao in Vanuatu,” Mr Kalo said.

“With the high demand of certified cacao products, chocolate has created market opportunities for the future,” he said.

Vanuatu exports less than a percent of cacao in global production representing a small player within the cacao trade which accounts to one percent of Vanuatu’s goods export generating over VT 400 million of export annually.

Cacao production in Vanuatu commenced in the 1800s and the export of cacao products began around the 1900s through the first traders of Vanuatu.

Today more than 30 percent of Vanuatu’s population depend on cacao as a source of income and in some communities cacao is the only crop that provides employment

Cacao grows well in Sanma, Penama, Malampa and Shefa provinces.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister Wilie Daniel Kalo launches the Vanuatu National Cacao Strategy