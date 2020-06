The PM met Digicel (Vanuatu) CEO Deepak Khanna in Port Vila.

"I thank you for playing your part despite your transmission equipments have been badly hit by the Category 5 cyclone in the northern region on April 6th this year" PM Loughman said.

Mr Khanna provided an update on the progress made so far in the last month in restoring 98% of the affected network.

Photo supplied Caption: Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur meets with Digicel (Vanuatu) CEO Deepak Khanna.