VTO launches TC Harold and COVID-19 tourism industry impact survey

The results of the survey will help partners plan a tourism sector recovery and to provide support tailored to industry needs.

The survey, available in English, Bislama and French, is designed to gather information on the impacts of the two crises currently facing Vanuatu's tourism industry, Tropical Cyclone Harold and the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

It will allow owners and managers of Vanuatu tourism businesses of all sizes, from island bungalows to larges resorts, to provide information on how each of these crises is affecting areas such as staffing, revenue and amenities. It also give businesses the opportunity to nominate priority areas in their business that need further support.

The survey closes on Friday, 17 April at 5pm.

Owners and managers of Vanuatu tourism businesses can access the survey via VTO's industry Facebook page Keeping Vanuatu Beautiful or by requesting access from comms@vanuatu.travel.