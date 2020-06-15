Australia supports Vanuatu Public Works Department’s response to Covid-19 and TC Harold

Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Jay Ngwele, and the Australia’s High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Sarah de Zoeten signed an exchange of letters formalising Australia’s additional assistance of over 117 million vatu.

The assistance is aimed at improving accessibility and providing employment opportunities for ni-Vanuatu.

It will be implemented through the Australian-funded Roads for Development Programme Phase 2 (R4D2) in partnership with the Public Works Department.

Minister Ngwele thanked Australia for its long-term commitment to building quality, durable and resilient infrastructure in Vanuatu.

“The Australian Government has been very supportive for the last 40 years and we are very thankful and with the current challenges of Covid-19 and TC Harold that these funds will assist the recovery process of the affected islands,” he said.

“The Roads for Development Programme is a great example of our longstanding partnership to support well-planned and resilient roads, using Vanuatu government systems to respond to Vanuatu’s priorities. It will contribute to resilient infrastructure in Vanuatu that also strengthens the skills and livelihoods of ni-Vanuatu workers,” said High Commissioner de Zoeten.

Over the last two months, Australia has provided relief supplies to help Vanuatu respond to the global coronavirus pandemic and the devastating impact of TC Harold.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Jay Ngwele, and Australia’s High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Sarah de Zoeten, sign an exchange of letters formalising Australia’s additional assistance to infrastructure in Vanuatu.