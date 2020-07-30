Vanuatu’s Luganville hosts traditional canoe festival

Coordinator for the Canoe Festival, Jacques Tronquet, who is also the person behind this initiative, explained that the objective is to revive the traditional use of canoes with sails and at the same time promote canoe use for tourism purposes.

“We will have representatives from all the nearby islands to part take in this event.

According to Tronquet, those that are interested to participate were required to bring with them their canoes from their island or province of origin, or could just use a canoe on Santo.

The festival started Wednesday and was organised in such a way that the participants will be competing against each other and prizes will be given away to the lucky winners.

Photo supplied Caption: Canoes at the Unity Park in Luganville