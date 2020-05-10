Vanuatu’s MALAMPA MPs urged to help in rebuilding efforts

Controller of the MALAMPA Emergency Operations Centre (MEOC), Donald Pelam, said, “The people need you (MPs) at this time to help them get back on their feet. Your support will mean a lot to them and will make a difference.”

Mr Pelam thanked the government for the recent arrival of dry rations that will soon be distributed to most affected areas in north and east Malekula.

“We still need more supplies for the least affected areas and we are calling on our leaders to lend a hand,” he said.

He commended the partnership displayed at the provincial level to support activities of the MEOC.

“I want to thank all government departments and cluster groups, youth volunteers, Vanuatu Red Cross, Vanuatu Skills Partnership, South Pacific Malekula Road Project Limited and Vanuatu Copra and Cocoa Export Limited for their assistance during this time of need.

“MALAMPA provincial councillors have also distributed food to communities, through the government’s support.

“Other groups include the Church of the Latter-Day Saints and the Vanuatu Teachers Union who contributed supplies to their members in the past weeks. We thank them sincerely for their support.

“I must reiterate that it is not just about immediate relief supplies but also the long-term response where we support smarter development to take our province forward.

“Therefore, our future plans must reflect this thinking as we move and work for the development of our province,” he added.

Photo supplied Caption: A damaged garden in North East Malekula