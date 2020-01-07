Vanuatu courts in recess

During this time there are no court sittings, except for cases that require urgent court sittings.

Court Registries will open on 14 January 2020.

However, the Chief Justice also stated in the Order that court cases that have been listed for hearing during the recess period will continue to be heard unless otherwise directed by the presiding judge.

The Order for 2019/2020 Courts Recess was made and signed by Chief Justice Vincent Lunabek in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Rule 18 of the Civil Procedure Rules 2002.

Photo supplied Caption: Supreme Court House Port Vila