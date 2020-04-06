62 held in quarantine in Vanuatu cleared of COVID-19 and released

According to authorities, their conditions were verified by health as coronavirus free and are now safe to be back with their families and friends.

“At the Quarantine Area, they have complied with all health regulations and have been well monitored. You’re all expected to see them back in the community with friends and families, as they are Covid-19 free,” a release said.

The travelers all received a World Health Organisation and Government of Vanuatu letter verifying their Covid-19 as negative and are now safe to be back in the community.

The Immigration Department also handed over their passports and traveling documents.

The National Disaster Management Office Director, Abraham Nasak and Acting DG of Health reiterated the importance of Handwashing, Social Distancing as they go back to the community.

Vanuatu remains free from coronavirus as the latest sample tested in New Caledonia returned negative.

Vanuatu remains in a State of Emergency as part of measures to prevent the importation of coronavirus.

Photo Vanuatu PSC