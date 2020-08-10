Air Vanuatu announces repatriation flights schedule

The airline has announced its international flight schedule to support the Government’s second repatriation phase of Vanuatu nationals and permanent residents.

“We are pleased to work with the Government of Vanuatu and other relevant agencies such as NDMO, the Vanuatu Public Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic partners to offer these much-needed flights,” said Joseph Laloyer, Air Vanuatu Acting Chief Executive Officer.

“Our first repatriation flight will commence on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 and we hope to maintain the same schedule throughout the month of August. We are expecting around 2000 repatriates from New Zealand, over 200 from Australia, 100 from Fiji and 20 from New Caledonia. RSE workers account for most returning citizens in New Zealand and Australia.”

Ni-Vanuatu citizens and permanent residents have been encouraged to register with their nearest Vanuatu High Commissions and consulates overseas. Only registered customers will be able to purchase tickets with Air Vanuatu and allowed for travel.

As instructed by Vanuatu Public Health and NDMO, each passenger will automatically enter the mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a Government designated location upon arrival in Port-Vila.

Approved returning passengers must complete the Passenger Health Declaration Form at check-in and go through temperature screenings at the airport overseas.

Each individual is required to wear a face mask prior to boarding any international Air Vanuatu flights. Passengers who do not have face masks will be provided with one by our airport team. Hand-sanitizers are also available.

Onboard social distancing is not recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) or Vanuatu Public Health, therefore it will not be applicable on any Air Vanuatu international flights.

Inflight service will be reduced and meal service suspended to minimize any interaction between the crew and passengers. Passengers will be provided with a bottle of water and light refreshments. The use of restrooms will be restricted throughout the flight.

Photo supplied Caption: Air Vanuatu Boeing 737-800