 

Air Vanuatu outbound repatriations still on schedule

BY: Loop Pacific
13:01, August 13, 2020
Air Vanuatu says its outbound repatriation flights will continue as scheduled.

The announcement comes after its inbound repatriation services, which were supposed to start yesterday, were cancelled.

The delay was forced by the National Disaster Management Office which is in the process of checking the airline's compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Air Vanuatu's outbound service today to New Caledonia will leave at midday as scheduled.

The flight is carrying passengers from Europe who will catch a connecting flight from Noumea to Japan from where they will fly to their respective home countries.

Air Vanuatu said it is also working with the Australian and New Zealand high commissions in Vanuatu to repatriate a number of their citizens stranded in Vila.

 

     

