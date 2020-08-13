Air Vanuatu outbound repatriations still on schedule

The announcement comes after its inbound repatriation services, which were supposed to start yesterday, were cancelled.

The delay was forced by the National Disaster Management Office which is in the process of checking the airline's compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Air Vanuatu's outbound service today to New Caledonia will leave at midday as scheduled.

The flight is carrying passengers from Europe who will catch a connecting flight from Noumea to Japan from where they will fly to their respective home countries.

Air Vanuatu said it is also working with the Australian and New Zealand high commissions in Vanuatu to repatriate a number of their citizens stranded in Vila.