Australia provides additional support to Vanuatu’s Ministry of Health

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held at the Ministry of Health by Silas Bule, Minister of Health and Sarah de Zoeten, Australia’s High Commissioner to Vanuatu.

They signed a Direct Funding Arrangement to support the Ministry of Health’s response to Tropical Cyclone Harold and COVID-19.

Mr Bule expressed his “sincere appreciation to Australia for its longstanding partnership in health with the Government and the people of Vanuatu on various health development programs to meet the people’s needs.”

Australia’s assistance will support Vanuatu’s continued efforts to prevent and prepare for COVID-19 and to respond to emerging health priorities related to Tropical Cyclone Harold.

This will include support for health infrastructure, medical equipment and consumables, health personnel and strengthening health systems and institutions. It will be implemented through the Australian-funded Vanuatu Health Program in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

“Australia has been a traditional partner with Vanuatu, particularly at this critical time when the country is faced with two different disasters. Such support in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic preparedness will help Vanuatu to be better equipped with appropriate resources to address response plans put in place by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with WHO and other development partners.

The extended support to address the response and reconstruction for Tropical Cyclone Harold devastated areas is also highly valued and a blessing for Vanuatu. Rehabilitation and reconstruction of rural health facilities will contribute to a better work environment and added incentives to rural health officers in delivering improved services to the most needed communities in the provinces of Sanma, Penama and Malampa,” said Minister Bule.

“Australia is pleased to be able to offer this support as part of our broader partnership with Vanuatu. This assistance will not only help with immediate COVID-19 and TC Harold response needs, it will also strengthen the long-term capacity of the health sector in Vanuatu through improving infrastructure, systems and institutions,” said High Commissioner de Zoeten.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister Silas Bule and High Commissioner Sarah de Zoeten with staff from the Ministry of Health