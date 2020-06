Raymond Gary Coombs was charged with offensive behaviour over the incident at Fresh Choice in Barrington, on 6 April.

He appeared in Christchurch District Court this morning.

The 38-year-old was also ordered to pay $150 in court costs.

Judge Raoul Neave said it was hard to imagine a more serious example of offensive behaviour.

Coombs was also sentenced today to 16 months in prison for two driving charges but may be able to serve it as home detention.