Coronavirus community awareness campaigns underway in Vanuatu

There have no been confirmed nor suspected cases of coronavirus COVID-19

Shefa Health has set up awareness teams, with activities to also target elsewhere in the province.

Other provincial teams in collaboration with Government departments (ie. Department of Water Resources, Ministry of Education and Training) and partners have established plans and have commenced activities in the provinces.

Teams are disseminating key messages (eg. 5 things to know, 5 things to do) and field questions, which are then used to revise awareness materials (eg. Questions and Answers).

Various trainings have been conducted including for medical staff and hotel staff supporting quarantines.

Coordination is being strengthened to track relevant community awareness activities by MOH and partners;

an online tool has been adapted for reporting, tracking and visualisation.

• Risk communication: Mass multi-media campaign continues on various platforms including radio interviews, talkback shows, jingles, SMS messaging, TV and newspaper.

Increase in social media presence through social media (FB) and the zero-data landing page. Information Education Communication (IEC) materials targeting community members and health workers have been developed, translated and printed.

Files and printed materials continue to be sent to provincial teams.

Additional materials for specific target audiences (e.g. pregnant women) and targeting specific public spaces (e.g. workplaces) are under development.

Establishment of a clearing house with requisite process to expedite clearance of partner communications materials while ensuring consistency of messaging prior to use.

To date 28 materials have been cleared.

Partners are encouraged to:

1) share existing MoH materials that are posted on the website,

2) contact MoH before making new materials to reduce duplication efforts, and

3) send any new materials developed to covid19@vanuatu.gov.vu for approval before use.

Photo Dept of Water Resources Vanuatu/Facebook Caption: Hand washing at a polling station during the recent general elections