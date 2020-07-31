Fiji records first COVID-19 death

At a press conference today (Friday), the Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said the man had returned from India where he had recently undergone cardiac-related surgery.

The man contracted COVID-19 in India.

There were nine border quarantine cases reported from Fijians who were repatriated from India on 1 July.

The cases were confirmed on 20 July.

According to Dr Waqainabete, each of the patients have been securely isolated and have not had any contact with the public.

There has been no new COVID-19 case since 20 July.

Photo Fijian Government