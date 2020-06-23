Final repatriation flight from New Zealand for stranded ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers

They travelled on a New Zealand Air Force aircraft.

Over the last five days, there have been eight flights to Port Vila to repatriate stranded Recognised Seasonal Employer workers.

In total more than 1000 ni-Vanuatu have been brought home on these flights and it was the largest repatriation effort carried out by the Royal New Zealand Air Force in recent history.

The passengers are under quarantine for 14-days where they will be tested for the presence of the coronavirus.

Preventing the spread of COVID to Vanuatu remains a key priority for both the Governments, and all parties are working to ensure Vanuatu’s entry requirements are met.

All the workers underwent a health pre-screening before boarding their flight.

The repatriation flights were arranged following a request from the Vanuatu government.

The borders for the island nation remain closed under the State of Emergency.

Vanuatu remains- COVID-19 free.

Photo NZ High Commission Caption: Ni-Vanuatu RSE workers board the final repatriation flight in NZ