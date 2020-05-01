Isolation unit on track for Vanuatu central hospital

The Director of Public Health Services in the Ministry of Health, Dr Len Tarivonda, said the ward being prepared at the Vila Central Hospital in Port Vila, should be ready in two weeks.

The Daily Post reports he also confirmed that equipment to carry out tests for covid will arrive in Vanuatu within two weeks.

Dr Tarivonda said staff at the laboratory at Vila Central were already undergoing special training to be ready to carry out tests for the virus.

According to him, the isolation ward will allow for no more than 100 people to undergo tests at any one time.

Mr Tarivonda said that any ni-Vanuatu living abroad who intended to be repatriated would have to carry out tests for covid-19 and be quarantined for 14 days.

Vanuatu currently has no confirmed cases of the virus.