Latest Covid outbreak in French Polynesia tops 300

The government said 310 infections were recorded this month and 119 of them were considered recovered.

11 cases relate to tourists who had to self-test four days after arriving in Tahiti.

Three Covid-19 cases were reported on Raiatea.

Because of the worsening outbreak, the government and the French High Commission further tightened distancing measures.

Masks must be worn in urban areas and busy places, while any gathering involving more than 10 people must have official authorisation.

Several schools in Tahiti are also affected.

A lockdown is not being considered, with the High Commissioner Dominique Sorain saying the collateral damage of it would be substantial.

The first Covid-19 wave from March to June infected 62 people.

The second wave followed after the border was reopened in July to boost tourism.