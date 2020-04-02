Luganville Mayor warns shops against price-gouging

Last week the government declared a State of Emergency to help keep the country free of the Covid-19 virus.

His warning follows a directive from caretaker Prime Minister Charlot Salwai that businesses must not take advantage of the situation by raising their prices.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports the mayor, Peter Patty, sent council officers to inspect shops and they found that some had hiked their prices.

Mr Patty said he will send letters to all shops in Luganville with a final warning.

He said any business that then fails to keep its normal prices will be closed for two weeks.