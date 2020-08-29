New Zealand reports 11 new community cases, two in managed isolation

There were also two new cases in managed isolation.

There was no media conference today. In a written statement, the Health Ministry said 10 of the new community cases were clearly epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster.

It said six cases were linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church, including four within the same household and two who attended church services.

Four other cases are contacts of previously reported confirmed cases.

The other person who has tested positive for the coronavirus is being interviewed today to discover any links to the cluster.

The two new imported cases in managed isolation both arrived in New Zealand from India on 23 August. They are a woman in her 70s and a man in his 30s. They both tested positive around day three of their time at the Grand Millennium in Auckland.

There are 11 people with Covid-19 in hospital today - three in Auckland City, four in Middlemore, three in North Shore and one in Waikato.

Eight people are on a ward, and three are in ICU - one each in Middlemore, North Shore and Waikato Hospital.

The ministry said 132 people linked to the community cluster have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, including 82 people who have tested positive.

With seven more people recovering from the virus, the total number of active confirmed cases is now 136, as well as one previously reported probable case. Twenty of these cases are imported.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 1376.

Auckland is set to move out of alert level three at midnight tomorrow.

New Zealand's laboratories processed 9991 tests yesterday.