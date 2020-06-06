NZ Pacific residents advised to check in about travel to the Pacific

Some Pacific countries are considering opening borders for repatriation and commercial flights.

The Ministry notes that requests for COVID-19 testing and quarantine for Pacific residents such as regional seasonal employment workers are being received by some District Health Boards and primary care providers.

The Ministry says it's working to ensure there's a consistent approach nationally that considers the risk of coronavirus as well as the health and welfare of Pacific peoples looking to return home.

Any queries on testing or quarantine in relation to return travel for Pacific peoples can be directed to the Ministry of Health.

"The Ministry is aware that the situation is rapidly evolving, particularly on the issue of testing and will update the sector as appropriate," said a National Health Advisory.

Photo source Newshub file Caption: Auckland International Airport