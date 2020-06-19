Over 100 Vanuatu nationals stranded in New Zealand return home

According to the Vanuatu High Commission in New Zealand, there were 132 passengers on board the special RNZAF B757 repatriation flight from Christchurch.

The repatriation flight was made possible with the support of the New Zealand Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New Zealand Defense Force, Horticulture New Zealand, and the RSE Employers.

Airports Vanuatu Limited facilitated the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) approved flight.

The travelers will be kept in isolation where they will be tested for COVID-19.

Once cleared they will be able to return to their families.

The Governments of New Zealand and Vanuatu are working with employers in New Zealand to bring home more than 1000 RSE workers over the next six days.

Photo Airports Vanuatu Ltd Caption: 132 Vanuatu nationals return home from New Zealand