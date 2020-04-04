Second Vanuatu COVID-19 suspected case turns out negative

Eight samples were to New Caledonia and all samples test received to date are negative.

COVID-19 Media Focal Person, Russel Tamata, confirmed the results and reminded the public to practice good hygiene.

“With the pleasing results received so far, this does not mean that we have to lay back but continue work hard together and therefore calls on the public to remain vigilant and practice good hygiene and continue to maintain social distance at least one (1) metre apart.

The Ministry of Health and National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) is continuing to appeal to the general public to avoid rumors, misleading information and speculation, but ensure that they obtain accurate and factual information.

You can access updated information on online www.covid19.gov.vu

The Health Ministry will continue to work together with other Government Ministries, Partners and Stakeholders to ensure Vanuatu is protected from coronavirus.