Travels in and out of Vanuatu's Maewo Island will be banned as of April 24

Densly Rasa, South Maewo, Area Administrator told Radio Vanuatu’s Vois Blong Penama Province Program that this is the outcome of a meeting on COVID-19 prevention measures for the island, that took place last week at Betarara, organized by the Mathamal Tagaro, the highest governing body of the island.

Mr Rasa said people are now banned from travelling from one village to another.

“The chiefs of the island have now call on everyone to reduce participation in death ceremonies. From now on, only very close family of a deceased will attend the funeral,” he said.

Mr Rasa said “wedding ceremonies are now banned. The chiefs of the island have stopped people on the island from organizing wedding ceremonies.

He said the chiefs are now calling on every people on the island to start planting more crops. Business houses such as shops on the island are asked to start increasing their shopping and to only listen and follow instructions from the chiefs.

Mr Rasa said the last church service gatherings has happened on Sunday, March 29, only in two locations, at Nasawa Market House in South Maewo and at Betarara Church in the North. The churches have agreed that from now on, no more church service gatherings will be carried out. And the churches are calling on all Maewo people to take some times off on Wednesdays to pray for this COVID-19 situation.

Mr Rasa said awareness is now carried out in communities around Maewo on this coronavirus disease. Especially on infection prevention and control.

Photo Credit: Densly Rasa, South Maewo, Area Administrator