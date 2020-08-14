UAE sends medical aid to Pacific Island countries in fight against COVID-19

The countries include Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Cook Islands, and Niue.

Commenting on the delivery, Abdulla Al Subousi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Australia, said, "Today’s aid shipment to Pacific island countries reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to support and stand by these countries to contain the spread of COVID-19 by providing critical medical supplies and protection to strengthen the efforts of healthcare personnel."

For his part, Matar Al Mansoori, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Mission in Wellington, said, “The UAE is working diligently to strengthen relations with Pacific island countries and expand them towards broader horizons in all fields.”

“The UAE's assistance today is part of support for development efforts in Pacific island countries to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and provide medical supplies to enhance capacity and ensure the adequate protection of medical personnel,” he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,277 metric tons of aid to 107 countries, supporting more than 1.2 million medical professionals in the process

Photo Emirates News Agency