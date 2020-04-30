Vanuatu’s Malekula Island temporary lockdown lifted

The lockdown imposed on Sunday was lifted yesterday (Wednesday, 29 April).

NDMO Director Abraham Nasak said the Ministry of Health carried out an epidemiology investigation and the findings concluded that there is no COVID-19 infection on the ship and therefore there the risk of importing the virus is minimal.

The cargo ship Amazin from the Philippines has been cleared to continue its voyage to the next port of destination.

Earlier this week, Director of Health Dr Len Tarivonda said the ship had gone to the island to load copra and interacted with at least two men there.

Mr Nasak said the Ministry of Health findings confirm that Malekuka Island has no suspect case of COVID-19 and therefore Vanuatu is still a COVID-19 free country.

NDMO has also lifted all restrictions to and out of Malekula.

Photo RNZ Pacific