Vanuatu’s Malekula on lockdown following breach of State of Emergency

Vanuatu COVID-19 Media Focal Person, Dr Len Tarivonda, confirmed that the Director of the NDMO, Abraham Nasak issued the temporary lockdown on Sunday, after some villagers interacted with crewmembers of a cargo boat from Philippines at Litzlitz Wharf.

The National Disaster Management Office said the interaction was a breach of the State of Emergency and measures put in place for preparedness and prevention of COVID-19.

Dr Tarivonda said the lockdown is for all of Malekula Island including offshore islands and no one is allowed to travel out or in to Malekula until further notice.

The NDMO confirmed the cargo boat is currently in Port Vila awaiting investigations.

The NDMO said the chances of the coronavirus being on board the ship was low.

Vanuatu remains free of the novel coronavirus.

Photo AFP/RNZ Pacific file Caption: Malekula guesthouse