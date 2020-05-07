Vanuatu churches could access govt economic package

This comes after Prime Minister Bob Loughman instructed the Chairman of Vanuatu's Christian Council, Pastor Alain Nafuki, to write to the Minister of Finance to ask if churches could be entitled to receive funds.

The emergency budget has been approved by the Council of Ministers with the idea that the majority of it was to rescue businesses in the hospitality and tourism industry which had laid off staff or closed due to the coronavirus global epidemic.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports Mr Loughman's advice was greeted with applause at the Malasitapu Presbyterian Church in Port Vila.