 

Vanuatu extends State of Emergency due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

BY: Loop Pacific
09:31, July 15, 2020
77 reads

A State of Emergency declared in Vanuatu in light of the global coronavirus pandemic has been extended until 31 December 2020.

President Tallis Obed Moses approved the extension on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

Emergency provisions were enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a category-five storm which devastated parts of the country in April.

According to the declaration, the SOE in relation to Tropical Cyclone Harold commenced on 11 July 2020 and ends on 9 August, 2020.

The extension of the SOE in relation to COVID-19 commenced 11 July 2020 and ends on 31 December 2020.

There are no cases of COVID-19 in Vanuatu.   

     

Tags: 
Vanuatu
SOE extended
Coronavirus
  • 77 reads