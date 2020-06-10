Vanuatu Health Ministry receives more COVID-19 assistance

Leon Hardware in Port Vila provided 4000 masks and five forehead thermometers to Health Minister, Silas Bule.

Human Resource Manager, Cherry Ng said Leon Hardware is pleased to provide this assistance to the Ministry of Health and hopes that the masks and thermometers can complement much assistance already provided to the Government of Vanuatu.

Minister Bule thanked the company and said the Vanuatu Government through the Ministry of Health appreciates the continued support from Leon Hardware and the private sector.

He added this type of support continues to reflect the continued partnership from the private sector and the Vanuatu Government in its efforts to continue to protect Vanuatu and its people from COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Health called for continued close collaboration and support from the private sector.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister for Health, Silas Bule receives the donation from the Human Resource Manager, Cherry Ng of Leon Hardware