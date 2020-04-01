Vanuatu implements curfew during State of Emergency

The curfew will be in force from 9pm until 4am throughout the period of the State of Emergency.

People are required to remain in their homes and premises during these hours unless for emergency purposes, health reasons or for performing a function related to an essential service.

The curfew is part of the strict measures introduced to keep the public safe and help to prevent and prepare for Covid-19.

The curfew is being imposed after consultation with the Council of Ministers

Anyone who fails to comply with the curfew will be subject to arrest by the police without a warrant and remand for a period of 24 hour.

If an individual continues to breach any provision under the State of Emergency regulations or any direction issued by National Disaster Management Office, the Vanuatu Police Force may remand that individual, subject to a Court Order, for the period of the State of Emergency.

“We are living in extraordinary times. The global situation remains serious and dynamic. The Government is determined to ensure that Vanuatu takes early and decisive action to help minimise the risks and in particular our elderly and vulnerable people. It is vital that everyone plays their part. Every action by each one of us could directly affect the life and health of someone in our community”.

All of us have a responsibility to act in a way that will help stop the virus. Please follow the advice on hygiene measures, social distancing and, even outside curfew hours.

Caretaker PM Tabimasmas also thanked everyone who are working tirelessly to keep Vanuatu safe during this very difficult period.

Photo supplied Caption: Caretaker Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas