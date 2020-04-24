Vanuatu Ministry of Education and Training launches a radio-learning programme to support home schooling

The programme is for students from kindergarten up to primary level.

The first radio programme aired on Friday 10 April 2020 at 5pm covered setting up a working environment and capturing children’s attention. The Homskul Givhan programme is aired every Monday from 5pm to 5:30pm for parents of kindergarten age children, every Wednesday from 5pm to 5:30pm for parents of students in Years 1 to 3 and every Friday from 5pm to 5:30pm for parents of students in Years 4 to 6.

The MoET Director General, Bergmans Iati, said “the programme helps parents and students to proceed with learning while staying at home”.

The programme is delivered by educational experts in Bislama and lessons are conducted slowly to ensure smooth home-based learning. Each lesson lasts 20 to 30 minutes.

The Principal Education Officer, Dick Hopkins, added “it is essential to provide support to parents and communities across Vanuatu to ensure the delivery of the home schooling packages to the children. Children must keep learning no matter of the situation with COVID-19 and the TC Harold. The Ministry of Education and Training would like to thank the Government of Australia who made this initiative possible”.

All parents are highly encouraged to listen to Radio Vanuatu every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5pm to 5:30pm. The recordings are also available on the MoET website moet.gov.vu and the MoET Facebook page www.facebook.com/moetvanuatu.

The initiative was led by the MoET, with the support of the Vanuatu Education Support Programme, funded by the Australian Government.

Photo supplied