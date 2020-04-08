Vanuatu PLTA advises members to prevent COVID-19

These authorities are the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), the Ministry of Health and WHO.

The PLTA reminded public transport drivers that, “while we may continue to provide the needed transport services to the general public, we should take steps to protect our drivers and members of the public to manage and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.

“We understand that our transport vehicles and passengers could be the main agent to spread the virus given the number of the passengers who use our services.”

The authority has also advised public transport drivers to maintain high level of personal hygiene and consider taking the following preventive measures:

1. Public land transport drivers are encouraged to wear masks if necessary

2. Public land transport drivers are required to have and sanitizers in their vehicles at all ties for their customers and themselves

3. Public land transport drivers will be handling money from customers and should consider wearing hand gloves if possible and other preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health

4. Public land transport drivers and owners must ensure that their vehicles are cleaned and washed at least 2 times a day or more if possible

5. Public land transport drivers should ensure that they have regular checks at the hospital if they suspect that they might be infected (flue like symptoms)

6. Public land transport drivers must wear proper and safe clothing and maintain personal hygiene at all times

7. Members of the public who frequently use public transport are encouraged to take extra precautions such as wear masks, have hand sanitizers, and avoid personal contacts, sneezing and coughing while in the public land transport

8. PLTA seeks cooperation from members of the public who are infected to be mindful of the health of members of the public and stay home for a certain period of time and avoid using public land transport when advised by NDMO and the Ministry of Health

9. Public land transport drivers and members of the public should ensure that there is no overcrowding and personal contact while using public transport

10. Public land transport owners are advised to shut down their operations if the virus is detected in the country and advice their drivers to stay home when advised by NDMO and the Ministry of Health.

The Public Transport Authority Board will continue to monitor the situation and pay close attention to advice issued by NDMO, the Ministry of Health and WHO and further announcement will be issued in the future.

Photo supplied Caption: Public Land Transport is the main transport service in Vanuatu.