Vanuatu receives coronavirus medical aid from China

The aid was flown from China via Darwin, Australia on a chartered A320 flight over the Easter weekend.

The flight which was approved by the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) carried critical COVID-19 medical equipment and supplies onboard.

According to Airports Vanuatu Limited,all supplies were disinfected at the port of origin prior to transport to Vanuatu.

Upon arrival, the aircraft was isolated at RWY29 for initial aircraft disinfection and inspection. AVL said due to the late evening arrival, cargo was not unloaded and the aircraft relocated to the Apron for overnight parking.

On Sunday 12 April, 2020 the aircraft was again relocated to RWY29 for isolated unload, disinfection, inspection, and storage of cargo.

Biosecurity Vanuatu Department and Vanuatu Customs and Inland Revenue conducted inspections of the supplies following disinfection of everything offloaded, by the contracted Ezzy Kill team.

Vanuatu Terminal Services Limited (VTS) coordinated all airside ground and cargo logistics, from aircraft arrival to departure, and cargo handling from aircraft to secured storage, after disinfection.

The A320 charter flight departed Port Vila Airport on Sunday afternoon, after the successful completion of the operation.

The NDMO said donated humanitarian supplies from Australia, New Zealand and France, for the victims of last week's Cyclone Harold, were subject to similar protocols.

The Office said the goods had been sealed, wrapped and handled by people wearing proper protective equipment.

Photo by Airports Vanuatu Ltd