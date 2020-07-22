Vanuatu receives more COVID-19 testing equipment

On behalf of the Government of Vanuatu, Minister of Health, James Bule thanked the High Commissioners of Australia and New Zealand and representatives of SPC and WHO. He said… “I want to request that our partners please continue to stand with us in this fight to keep our country free of COVID-19.”

In addition to the test cartridges delivered Monday 21 July 2020, Vanuatu has also been provided with 8400 swab specimen kits to support testing, PPE (masks, gowns, gloves) to keep health workers safe, thermometers and other medical supplies.

The test cartridges will enable testing for COVID-19 in Vanuatu and are in addition to the 370 testing cartridges delivered earlier this year.

Vanuatu remains coronavirus free.

Photo supplied NZ High Commission in Vanuatu