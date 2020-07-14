 

Vanuatu remains COVID-19 free

BY: Loop Pacific
14:06, July 14, 2020
A total of 1,615 arriving persons including citizens and residents have been placed in quarantine in Vanuatu so far.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1,528 people arrived between 27 May and 23 June as Phase 1 of government-coordinated repatriations.

Most of the returning travelers are seasonal workers who were based in Australia and New Zealand.

A release from Len Tarivonda of the Health Incident Management Team said one person in quarantine displayed COVID-19 symptoms but was tested and was negative.

As of 8 July, all those quarantined have received health clearance and have been released.

Vanuatu closed its borders in March in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

There are no cases of coronavirus- COVID-19 in the country.

 

