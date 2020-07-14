Vanuatu remains COVID-19 free

According to the Ministry of Health, 1,528 people arrived between 27 May and 23 June as Phase 1 of government-coordinated repatriations.

Most of the returning travelers are seasonal workers who were based in Australia and New Zealand.

A release from Len Tarivonda of the Health Incident Management Team said one person in quarantine displayed COVID-19 symptoms but was tested and was negative.

As of 8 July, all those quarantined have received health clearance and have been released.

Vanuatu closed its borders in March in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

There are no cases of coronavirus- COVID-19 in the country.

