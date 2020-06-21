Beyoncé releases surprise new song, Black Parade, on Juneteenth

The track includes powerful lyrics about black history, police brutality and the George Floyd protests.

"Put your fists up in the air, show black love," sings the star. "Need peace and reparation for my people."

The song was released on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the official end of slavery in the US.

The celebration originated in Beyoncé's home state of Texas but is now celebrated annually on 19 June throughout the US, with varying degrees of official recognition, sometimes under the names Emancipation Day or Black Independence Day.